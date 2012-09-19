Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, whose capital punishment has been upheld by the Supreme Court, has filed a mercy plea with President Pranab Mukherjee.

Kasab’s move came after he was handed over a copy of the Supreme Court judgment upholding his conviction. Kasab’s plea had been dismissed by the Supreme Court and he was ‘informed’ about the options before him, as mandated by law. He chose to petition the President for mercy to spare him from the gallows.

Kasab handed over the mercy plea to the jail superintendent within seven days of receiving the SC order on August 29. The Arthur Road jail here had dispatched the plea to the Maharashtra Home Department, which will forward it to the Union Home Ministry, which then would place it before the President.

Kasab’s plea would join 11 other mercy petitions, including that of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, whose plea is already pending before Mukherjee.

The Shiv Sena, which supported Mukherjee’s candidature, hopes that he would expedite the disposition of Guru’s and Kasab’s mercy petitions. Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray had said that ‘merciless’ Kasab should be hanged publicly.

If the President rejects Kasab’s petition, he would be the first Pakistani terrorist to be hanged in the country.