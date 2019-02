Express News Service By

Congress ministers in the West Bengal Government skipped the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Congress Ministers were informed by the AICC leadership to stay away from this week’s cabinet meeting in light of the current political tension between the TMC and the Congress.

“The AICC informed Manas Bhunia to skip the cabinet meeting. We’re looking at future developments to decide our course of action,” said Pradip Bhattacharya, president, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC).