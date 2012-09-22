Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday, in a televised speech, defended the government’s current economic reforms push saying India was again at the crossroads, at the brink of a precipice, like it was in 1991.

Without the harsh steps that could rein in the fiscal deficit, he warned, India could be reduced to a beggar state, like some nations of Europe, which had to adopt policies dictated by donor states. Or worse, stare at a high rate of unemployment of the kind being seen in the West.

Although the PM didn’t mention it in so-many words, his allusion was to the period - just prior the economic reforms of the 1990s - when RBI’s gold deposits had to be shipped out and pledged to save the country’s debt commitments.

Lest the point was missed, the PM actually explained what is fiscal deficit - “an unsustainable increase in government expenditure vis-à-vis government income”. So, his argument was, “If we had not acted (that is, hiked diesel prices by `5 per litre or reduced LPG subsidy to six cylinders), it would have meant a higher fiscal deficit.”

As for FDI in retail, the clauses that have been introduced would help farmers get better prices and back-end services.