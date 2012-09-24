Amritakeerti Puraskar announced

Express News Service By

Renowned writer and film director C Radhakrishnan has been selected for the Amritakeerti Puraskar 2012. Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice-chairman of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math announced the award on Sunday.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 1,23,456, a statuette created by sculptor Namboothiri and a citation. C Radhakrishnan will be presented the award on September 27 in Amritapuri, during Amma’s 59th birthday celebration.

The Amritakeerti Puraskar is awarded to individuals who make outstanding contributions in the fields of spirituality, philosophy, science or literature. Along with his lifetime contribution to Malayalam literature, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math is specifically bestowing the award to C Radhakrishnan for his 2011 commentary on the Bhagavad-Gita-Gita Darshanam. C Radhakrishnan has been honoured by both the Kendra Sahitya Academy Award (1989) for his 1986 novel ‘Spandamapinikale Nandi’ and the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award (1962) for his novel ‘Nizhalppadukal’. C Radhakrishnan has written more than 45 books.

Previous winners of the Amritakeerti Puraskar include Acharya Narendra Bhushan, P Parameswaran, M H Shastrikal, Dr Abhayankar, Pratibha Roy, P Narayana Kurup, Prof Vasudevan Potti, Prof K V Dev, Paravoor Sreedharan Tantrikal, Dr N P Unni and M P Veerendrakumar.

The award committee included Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Swami Turiyamritananda Puri, P Parameswaran, P Narayana Kurup and Dr N P Unni.