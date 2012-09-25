Home Nation

Gadkari to address unorganised workers

BJP national chief Nitin Gadkari will on Tuesday address a rally of unorganised sector workers in the capital as part of his avowed objective to increase the party’s vote share by reaching out to segments which have traditionally stayed away from the party.And the BJP chief will use the occasion to give maximum visibility to the Opposition  demands, especially on issues like the FDI in multi-brand retail.

Senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi too is scheduled to address the rally which is being organised under the aegis of the Bharatiya Janata Majdoor Mahasangh headed by Prahlad Patel. And the Sangh has been specifically asked by the party chief to bring workers from the unorganised sector under one platform.

The issues which will be highlighted at the rally would figure prominently in the BJP’s upcoming national executive/council at Surajkund as well.

Meanwhile, the BJP, in the wake of party leader and former Union Minister Arun Shourie’s remarks on FDI in retail sought to tersely remind him that as erstwhile Commerce Minister, Shourie had said in the Lok Sabha that FDI in retail would not be allowed in the country.

While BJP spokesperson Tarun Vijay sought to turn the mirror on Shourie, Murli Manohar Joshi reiterated that “it was the party’s united view that FDI in retail was not welcome for the country”.

