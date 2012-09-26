It was a busy day indeed for the security personnel in the city, with high-profile prisoners being brought to the courts for their respective hearings. While they maintained law and order in most parts, their security arrangements irked a section of lawyers at the Nampally court complex. All accused in the Kadapa MP Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s alleged illegal assets case were remanded till October 9. The arrested in the case - Jagan, Nimmagadda Prasad, Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and K V Brahmananda Reddy - were produced before the court amid tight security.

Apart from them, other persons whose name figured as accused in the four chargesheets filed by the CBI, which dealt with Vanpic deal, also appeared before the court. Roads and buildings minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, IAS officers M Samuel and Dr Manmohan Singh and industrialist Nimmagadda Prakash also appeared before the court for the first time.

All of them were asked to furnish two sureties of Rs 25,000 each and were asked to appear before the court on October 9.

The three accused in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal mining case - Gali Janardhan Reddy, B V Srininvasa Reddy and V D Rajagopal - were produced before the court on Tuesday through a video-conference facility and their remand too was extended till October 9. Janardhan Reddy was later shifted to the Chanchalguda prison. He was brought to the city in connection with the cash-for-bail scam on Monday.

Meanwhile, the counsels of the accused once again told the court that they were not provided with the chargesheet and other relevant documents for proceeding further in the case. The Judge, who had earlier asked the CBI to produce the copies by Tuesday, inquired with the officials, who said they need 15 more days to produce them.

Emaar scam accused - B P Acharya, Sunil Reddy and G V Vijaya Raghava - were produced before the court on Tuesday through video-conference facility from the Chanchalguda prison.