Stage set for BJP national executive

The party will form a roadmap for the coming Assembly polls and ongoing anti-Centre stir

Published: 26th September 2012 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2012 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

The main Opposition BJP is all set to convene its national executive on Wednesday which will be followed by a meeting of the party’s national council on Thursday and Friday at Surajkund in Haryana.

And the organisational meet is expected to witness resolutions slamming the Congress-led UPA Government on the one hand, and a future roadmap vis-a-vis the ongoing anti-Centre stir and the preparations in the election-bound states, on the other.

The meet, however, will be remembered for the national council ratifying an amendment to the party constitution, enabling the incumbent party president to have two consecutive three-year terms. Such an amendment has already been approved by the BJP national executive at its Mumbai meet, four months ago. This will give BJP chief Nitin Gadkari his second consecutive term, when his current term runs out in December.

Meanwhile, the final preparations for the three-day affair culminated with a meeting of the party’s core group on Tuesday with the party general secretaries in attendance. The nearly 90-minute long gathering took stock of the anti-government stir which the party had organised in different parts of the country in the Sept 17-24 period.

The political resolution is being drafted by the party’s Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Ravi Shankar Prasad, while the economic resolution is being drafted by senior leader Yashwant Sinha. Though Sinha would be away in the US and thus not attending the meet, a top leader told Express that the party would be in constant touch with him to help fine-tune the economic resolution.

 The resolutions are also likely to put under the scanner the Centre’s decision to allow FDI in multi-brand retail, the diesel price hike and the downgrading of the country’s ratings by the global rating agencies.

