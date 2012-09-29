‘TN deprived of share’

Express News Service By

The Supreme Court’s order to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu came on a petition filed by the latter seeking release of Cauvery water as “Karnataka received 21.9 tmc of water”.

In its application, Tamil Nadu asked the court to direct Karnataka to release 2 tmc ft of water. Tamil Nadu had said during the irrigation year 2012-2013, the state has received 21.9 tmc ft of inflow in its four major reservoirs up to July 20, 2012.

“But Karnataka has not shared the water with Tamil Nadu. Instead, it started to build storages in its four major reservoirs and letting water in the canals of Krishna Raja Sagar for irrigation, with the result that the state of Tamil Nadu has been deprived of its due share of water as per the interim order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal,” the application said.

Karnataka on September 10 had agreed to release 10,000 cusecs of water from Cauvery to Tamil Nadu till September 20.

The SC in the last hearing had refused to pass any order on Tamil Nadu’s plea in response to Karnataka’s gesture and had hoped that the CRA would be able to find an “amicable” solution to the river water row in its September 19 meeting.

The Bench, had clarified that it was only an interim arrangement till September 20 and the state governments can take appropriate steps if no solution to the problem comes out of the CRA meeting.