A civilian was injured in a mine blast near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.



Dharam Pal sustained injury in his right foot in a mine blast when he stepped on it in Makri area of Nowshera belt of Rajouri district yesterday, a defence spokesman said here today.



Pal had gone out to graze his animals when he entered into a marked minefield, he said.



The injured was initially evacuated to the nearest Army Unit and after first aid he was taken to the civil hospital at Nowshera. He was then referred to the General Hospital of the Army for specialised treatment, he said, adding his condition is now stable.