Home Nation

Amend rules to control beacon use: SC

Published: 05th April 2013 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2013 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre,the States and the Union Territories to amend the relevant provisions of Rule 108 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 and the corresponding rules in the states for restricting the use of red beacons in vehicles.

A Bench of Justice G S Singhvi and Justice Kurian Joseph said, “We give an opportunity to the Centre, all the states and the Union Territories to amend the relevant rules.” The Bench passed the order after amicus curiae Harish Salve said there is rampant misuse of red beacons all over the country.

According to the judges, the use of the beacon should be limited to the heads of the political executive, legislature, judiciary and the Constitutional heads. And the use of the siren should be restricted for police vehicles, ambulances, fire fighters, Army vehicles and others allowed under the rules. The Bench further said, “We also deem it proper that the governments substantially increase the fine for the violation of the relevant motor vehicle rules.”

Earlier, Salve told the Bench that one way to curb the practice of using the red light would be by imposing a deterrent fine.

The court observed that in other countries, the vehicle and the licence of the violators would be impounded. Justice Singhvi said the speed limit in London was 30 kmph and if it touched 35 kmph,the driver would be penalised.  He pointed out that one of the ways to curb the illegal use of the red beacon was by limiting the number of persons legally permitted to use it. Another is by imposing an exemplary fine on the violators. The third is to confiscate the vehicle for a particular period.

ASG Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the NCT Delhi and Punjab, told the Bench that 352 vehicles were challaned for illegally using the red beacon in 2011, 111 in 2012 and 20 so far this year in the national capital. Further hearing will take place in the second week of July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp