Amid clamour for speeding up cases of crimes against women, Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi along with other CMs batted for setting up fast track courts and sought central assistance, which was discontinued a few years ago.

Several Chief Ministers also said they had discontinued fast track courts (FTC), which had disposed of significant number of cases, after the central assistance was withdrawn two years back.

They were speaking at a conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts inaugurated by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and attended by Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir.

"I request the Union government to rethink the reestablishment of the system of FTCs and increase the financial allocation for the same," Modi said while seeking revivals of such courts.

He said Gujarat had initiated 166 FTCs which had disposed of nearly four lakh cases.

Observing that policies concerning the judicial system should be envisaged with a long-term perspective, Modi attacked the Centre for not waiting for the "fruits" of the FTC system to be "delivered".

Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda welcomed the recent suggestion of the Centre that FTCs be provided funds from the 13th Finance Commission.

In the wake of gangrape in Delhi, the Law Ministry is pushing for early setting up of fast track courts across the country to try such heinous crimes and civil cases having human dimension and is ready to bear majority of the financial burden involved.

Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has written to the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts to set up such courts.

Till 2005, there were up to 1500 fast track courts in the country but the system of setting these up was discontinued after states expressed difficulty in bearing the financial load of 50 per cent involved.

To overcome this, the Centre has now agreed to share the majority of financial burden, which could be up to 75 per cent and even 90 per cent in the case of northeastern states.

To help the process of setting up fast track courts, the Union Cabinet had recently decided to increase the strength of the subordinate judiciary by 10 per cent.

It would mean adding 1800 subordinate officers over and above the existing strength throughout the country.

While 13 Chief Ministers attended the Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, most states were represented by their Law Ministers and officials.

The conference was organised by the Law Ministry after a gap of four years.