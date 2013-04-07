Apart from amending technical specifications, a committee comprising officials from Indian Air Force, National Security Advisor’s office, Special Protection Group and Ministry of Defence had also revised the number of helicopters to be bought from 8 to 12.

From March 7, 2005 on, British defence agent Christian Michel stayed in Delhi for 4-5 days and returned to Dubai after interacting with his contacts, whom the sleuths are now chasing. Again on April 20, he flew in from Dubai and stayed for two days in Delhi before leaving for London. His visits during the crucial phase is important as, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry in February this year, the operational requirements were deliberated over meetings between March 2005- September 2006.

Investigators decoding Michel’s pugmarks confirmed that the reclusive agent made a subsequent trip every month till November 2005. They said his frequent trips to India strongly suggest a quid pro quo in the entire AgustaWestland scam. The last time Michel flew out of Delhi for Dubai was in the second week of November 2005. One-and-half months later, on January 3, 2006, Defence Acquisition Council accorded the sanction to procure 12 VVIP choppers. The Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued to six vendors, including AgustaWestland, on September 27, 2006.

“Michel never returned to India after November 2005. He simply vanished from the scene. The last information that agencies received was that he attended the funeral of his father Wolfgang Richard Michel in September last year. “Although he runs a company Global Services FZE in Dubai, the phone number in official records belongs to a UAE collaborator, Marwan Azzi,” a source said.

Very little is known about Michel. However, arms deals seem to run in the family. Wolfgang Michel was linked to a vast international network of arms manufacturers. He was involved in several aviation deals, including a civil aircraft deal in India. Michel’s sister Caroline Michel is a well-known book publisher in the UK.

According to documents available with agencies, in the shady world of arms deals, Michel is significantly bigger than American-Swiss middleman Guido Ralph Haschke, who allegedly laundered €21 million from Augusta’s slush funds account. Lorenzo Borogini, a key witness in the case, had alleged that Michel - as official agent in the chopper deal- and Finmeccanica CEO Giuseppe Orsi shared a strong bond and that €10 million out of €30 million paid to Michel was routed back to Orsi.

Michel had set up a maze of companies to conceal bribe money and illicit payments generated through arms deals. Most of these companies were subsequently dissolved.

What is also intriguing is that Italian investigators probing the scams failed to generate intelligence on Michel despite year-long investigations and surveillance on key player even as Indian sleuths claimed to have traced his footprint in India in March 2002 when the first global RFP for choppers was issued by the IAF.