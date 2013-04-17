2G: Mittal, Ruia appear in court

Express News Service By

In line with the directives issued by the Supreme Court, Bharti Cellular CMD Sunil Mittal and Essar group promoter Ravi Ruia on Tuesday appeared in a local court trying the case relating to the allocation of additional 2G spectrum.

The duo, who are among the accused in the case, were represented by their respective counsels. And they placed on record the apex court order and furnished separate personal bonds.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini accepted the bonds and posted the matter to April 22 for further hearing. Earlier on Monday, a Supreme Court Bench headed by CJI Altamas Kabir had deferred the hearing in the case till Thursday. Both Mittal and Ruia had challenged the summons issued to them by the Special CBI Court.