A Delhi court has fixed April 30 for hearing arguments on framing of charges against sacked Uttarakhand minority panel chief S S Namdhari and 10 others chargesheeted for their alleged role in the killings of Ponty Chadha and his younger brother Hardeep at a farm house here.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has already supplied to the accused with all the remaining probe reports pertaining to their investigation.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav had earlier directed the police to file the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) reports, which has been complied.

On March 19, the case was committed to the sessions court for trial by a magisterial court as the charges, under which the accused have been booked, are exclusively triable by a sessions judge.

The court will hear the arguments on charges in the case against Namdhari, his Personal Security Officer (PSO) Sachin Tyagi, his aides Simranjeet Singh and Jagbir Singh, and six other accused.

Ponty's men including Narender Alhawat, who got two months interim bail in the case, will be among others who will face trial.

Ponty Chadha and Hardeep, who allegedly had a property dispute, were killed in a shootout at a Chhattarpur farmhouse in south Delhi on November 17, last year.

Namdhari and Tyagi are facing charges of murder, attempt to murder and other offences under the IPC besides cases under the Arms Act. Ponty has also been accused of killing his brother in the charge sheet.

The other accused have been booked for the offences ranging from attempt to murder, causing grievous harm, dacoity, rioting with deadly weapons, house trespass, kidnapping and illegally confining occupants of the farm house and destruction of evidence under IPC.