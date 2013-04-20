Home Nation

Barbaric rape of 5-year-old sparks massive protests

Published: 20th April 2013 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2013 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Massive protests erupted in the capital after the news of brutal rape and mutilation of a five-year-old by her neighbour spread like wildfire.

The girl is in a critical condition and has been shifted to AIIMS after a surgery in the evening. The Prime Minister’s Office said Manmohan Singh was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the shameful rape of child and that the police action against protesters was unacceptable.

The girl was kidnapped on Monday by her neighbour, who then raped and brutally assaulted her. Neighbours rescued the girl on Wednesday after hearing screams from the locked apartment at Gandhi Nagar here.

RK Bansal, superintendent of Swami Dayanand Hospital where the girl was admitted, told reporters that, “This is the first time I have seen such barbarism with a five-year-old. Upon examination, we found a 200 ml bottle and two or three pieces of candle inserted into her private parts.” The next 24 to 48 hours will be critical for the girl and that there were injuries and bruises on her private parts, chest, lips and cheeks, he said, adding that she had some bruises on her neck which indicated that the accused might have tried to strangulate her.

The family’s ordeal did not end there as the cops allegedly offered them `2,000 to hush up the matter and made some insensitive remarks.

Huge protests were seen outside Dayanand Hospital, but the situation turned worse when BS Ahlawat, a police officer of the rank of assistant commissioner, was caught slapping a woman protester. He was later suspended along with two other cops who tried to suppress the case. The police said the accused, hailing from Muzaffarnagar in UP and in his 30s, had fled. He had rented the flat eight days ago. Teams have been sent to nab him.

Political parties condemned the incident, while many leaders made a beeline at the hospital. The BJP said the national capital had turned into a rape capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp