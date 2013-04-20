Barbaric rape of 5-year-old sparks massive protests

Express News Service By

Massive protests erupted in the capital after the news of brutal rape and mutilation of a five-year-old by her neighbour spread like wildfire.

The girl is in a critical condition and has been shifted to AIIMS after a surgery in the evening. The Prime Minister’s Office said Manmohan Singh was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the shameful rape of child and that the police action against protesters was unacceptable.

The girl was kidnapped on Monday by her neighbour, who then raped and brutally assaulted her. Neighbours rescued the girl on Wednesday after hearing screams from the locked apartment at Gandhi Nagar here.

RK Bansal, superintendent of Swami Dayanand Hospital where the girl was admitted, told reporters that, “This is the first time I have seen such barbarism with a five-year-old. Upon examination, we found a 200 ml bottle and two or three pieces of candle inserted into her private parts.” The next 24 to 48 hours will be critical for the girl and that there were injuries and bruises on her private parts, chest, lips and cheeks, he said, adding that she had some bruises on her neck which indicated that the accused might have tried to strangulate her.

The family’s ordeal did not end there as the cops allegedly offered them `2,000 to hush up the matter and made some insensitive remarks.

Huge protests were seen outside Dayanand Hospital, but the situation turned worse when BS Ahlawat, a police officer of the rank of assistant commissioner, was caught slapping a woman protester. He was later suspended along with two other cops who tried to suppress the case. The police said the accused, hailing from Muzaffarnagar in UP and in his 30s, had fled. He had rented the flat eight days ago. Teams have been sent to nab him.

Political parties condemned the incident, while many leaders made a beeline at the hospital. The BJP said the national capital had turned into a rape capital.