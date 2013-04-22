Akhilesh Yadav makes strong pitch for third front

PTI By

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday strongly advocated for a third front saying Congress and BJP have not fulfilled their promises.

"Yes there should be a third force. We, Samajwadi Party believe that there should be a third force at the National level", he told reporters on his maiden visit to the city after assuming charge.

Justifying the need for a third front, which his father Mulayam Singh Yadav has also been advocating, Akhilesh said "they-- Congress and BJP have not fulfilled their promises.

Their policies are not pro-poor. Congress and BJP and their allies have failed on many fronts. Opportunity is there for a third force. There should be a third force".

Yadav after inaugurating the PMK party's Vanniyar Youth Cultural Festival, is scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa later today.

Asked if he would discuss about the Third Front with Jayalalithaa, he said, "Right now I am at a youth function.

Later, after meeting her, I will tell you. Before meeting her, I cannot tell it to you."

To a query on the rape of a five-year-old girl in New Delhi, he said, "Safety of women should be the priority.

Whichever government is there, there has to be strong action against those committing crimes against women. It should be the priority of the government."