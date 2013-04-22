Showing signs of gradual recovery, the five-year-old child, who was raped allegedly by her neighbour, has started taking liquids and semi-solid food and her wounds have started to heal, doctors said today.



D K Sharma, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS where the girl is undergoing treatment since Friday evening, told reporters that she has shown "signs of gradual recovery".



"Her perineal wounds was re-dressed yesterday and the wounds have started to heal. However, it may take a few more days to heal completely," he said.



She is being monitored regularly by a team of specialist doctors, he said.



Yesterday, the doctors said that there was "no danger" to her life though it will take another two weeks to discharge her from the hospital.



She is responding well to the anti-biotics given to her, they had said, adding the victim has undergone colostomy procedure and surgical care of perennial injuries.



The girl was raped on April 15 in a building in east Delhi's Gandhinagar locality where the victim and accused Manoj lived and she was rescued 40 hours later on April 17.

Asked whether the victim needs counselling and psychological treatment, Sharma said, "If required, we will definitely consider it. But that is not required at the moment as the girl is a child and is oblivious of what has happened to her."



He said the doctors have observed improvement in wound healing though it will take some time for the injuries to heal completely.



Asked about the surgeries needed to be conducted on the victim, he said AIIMS has expertise available for performing complex surgeries.



"The surgery is complex and difficult but we are competent to perform such surgeries," he said.



Sharma said the girl was responding to questions asked to her.



"She has severe wounds which certainly involves pain. As far as infection is concerned, her infection is subsiding. She is responding well to the doses of antibiotics. Her fever has subsided. It implies that antibiotics are having an effect, infection has not subsided completely but antibiotics are working well," he said.



On her mobility, he said actual mobility will begin only after perenial wounds heal, she is able to sit up.