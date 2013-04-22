Alleging "massive cover up" in 2G spectrum allocation, the BJP said Monday that it had sought adjournment of question hour in both houses of parliament to raise the issue of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) report on the scandal.



"There is a massive cover up of the 2G scam by the JPC. Why did they have to show the report to the law minister, when Supreme Court had said the report should not be shown to bosses," asked Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Prakash Javadekar Monday, day one of the second half of parliament's budget session.



The parliamentary panel probing the 2G scam has blamed former telecom minister A. Raja for the spectrum allocation and cleared Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Finance Minister P. Chidambaram of any wrongdoing.



The BJP has said the report has been manipulated by the ruling Congress.