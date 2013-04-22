Punjab jail inmates clash with officials, 3 injured

IANS By

Three officials of Punjab's Faridkot town jail were injured Monday in a clash with inmates following the death of a prisoner, police said.

The inmates went on the rampage and damaged property inside the prison, police officials in Faridkot, 250 km from here, said.

Police reinforcements and fire brigade had to be rushed into the jail complex to control the situation.

The deputy jail superintendent and two other jail officials were injured in the clash. The inmates even set some property on fire inside the jail complex.

The prison inmates were protesting the death of a prisoner under mysterious circumstances Sunday night.

They claimed that this was the fourth death of a prisoner inside the jail complex in recent weeks.

Jail officials said the situation was brought under control Monday afternoon. However, tension continued to prevail in the prison complex.