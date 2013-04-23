Chit fund scam: Saradha group CMD, 2 others detained in JK

PTI By

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today detained Saradha group CMD and a director of the company from Sonamarg in connection with the Kolkata chit fund scam.

"We have detained Sudipto Sen and Debjani Mukherjee, chairman-cum-managing director and a director of the Saradha group respectively, and Arvind from Sonamarg," IGP (Jammu and Kashmir) Abdul Gani Mir said.

The three had admitted that they were the same persons wanted by the West Bengal Police, he said.

A police team from West Bengal was on its way to Kashmir to confirm the identity of the three, the IGP said.

The three detained persons had been lodged in Ganderbal Police Lines, SP (Ganderbal) Shahid Mehraj said.

In Kolkata, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said "three persons have been detained in Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir. The police there have identified them as Sudipto Sen, Debjani Mukherjee and Arvind Singh Chauhan."

A Scorpio vehicle with a West Bengal numberplate had also been seized, Kumar said.