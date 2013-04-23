Home Nation

RS descends into pandemonium over JPC leak debate

Published: 23rd April 2013 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2013 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business in the first half as the Budget Session resumed after a month-long recess on Monday, with the Treasury and Opposition benches haggling over technicalities for conducting a discussion on the leaked 2G JPC draft.

After reading the obituary references and congratulatory messages, Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari said he had received eight notices from leaders of different parties for suspension of the Question Hour on different issues. He added that he has admitted the notice of V Maitreyan regarding the CBI role in coal scam, it being the first in point of time of receipt.

As Ansari asked Maitreyan to move his motion, Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Satish Chandra Mishra (BSP) and S S Roy (TMC) objected. They wanted their notices to be taken up as the Chair had already fixed 2 pm for a discussion on increasing number of rapes.

Pandemonium ensued and the Chair first adjourned the House for 15 minutes. When the House reconvened, Siva insisted that there should be an immediate discussion on the issue of 2G JPC draft leak, with BJP Deputy Leader of Opposition Ravi Shankar Prasad backing it.

Ansari, however, said the draft leak discussion could be held after the one on violence against women.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Rajiv Shukla said “leakage of JPC, PAC and CAG reports” should be taken up together as everything involved parliamentary proceedings.

A provoked Arun Jaitley said every conceivable institution in the country was being destroyed. He said if the minister wanted to move a motion against the CAG, then that should be placed before the House first. With the Opposition insisting on the suspension of the Question Hour, the Chair asked for a voice vote. But then the Opposition sought for a division. Ansari proposed that the discussion could take place after other debates. As the Question Hour ended, Ansari was succeeded by P J Kurien, but he could not conduct the proceedings as BJP and AIADMK members trooped to the Well of the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp