Alleging that the proximity of Saradha Group's top brass with some Trinamool Congress leaders allowed the company to carry on a flourishing money laundering business, the Congress Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the chit fund muddle that has exploded in West Bengal.

"We are all aware about the proximity of certain Trinamool leaders with the Saradha Group. This not only enabled the company to dupe investors but allowed it to flourish," state Congress president Pradip Bhattacharya said.

Reiterating the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, Bhattacharya said there was a need to unearth other such companies operating in the state and prevent them from denting the state's finances.

The Congress parliamentarian also questioned the Mamata Banerjee government about the steps it had taken to indemnify the ruined investors.

"Though it is commendable that the government has set up a commission to probe the issue, is the government at all concerned about the fate of the investors," said Bhattacharya.

"The commission will probe the criminal aspect of the fraud. But will it do anything to return the money of the investors who are now ruined? There are reports of some of the investors even taking their lives," he added.

Meanwhile, the state continued to witness angry protests from agents and investors of the defrauding company.

In Malda district, protestors vandalised a Saradha Group office and brought down an under-construction school of the company. There were also reports of distributors and agents blocking some highways.

Following the arrest of company chief Sudipta Sen and two of his aides Tuesday, protests in the state have intensified with investors demanding their money back.