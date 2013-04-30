The five-year-old girl, who was brutally raped in Ghansaur town in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on April 17, died at a hospital here tonight, a hospital spokesman said.

"The five-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest at around 7:45 PM," the spokesman of Care Hospital in the city, where the girl was admitted, said.

Her body was sent to the Government Medical College in the city for postmortem, he said.

The girl was allegedly raped by 35-year-old Firoz Khan in Ghansaur town. After the crime, he had dumped her at a farm.

The girl's parents had found her unconscious the next morning and she was taken to Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College and Hospital in Jabalpur.

However, the girl was brought to Nagpur in Maharashtra by an air ambulance and admitted to Care Hospital in Ramdaspeth area shortly before midnight on April 20.

The police had arrested the absconding accused Firoz Khan from Hussainabad town in Bhagalpur district in Bihar on April 23 in connection with this case.