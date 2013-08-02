An earthquake of moderate intensity that lasted a few seconds struck Jammu and Kashmir and several parts of Himachal Pradesh at 8.03 a.m. Friday. No reports of loss of life or property were received, the met office here said.

The quake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, struck at 33.5 degrees north latitude and longitude 75. 5 degrees east. Its epicenter lay in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Sonam Lotus, director of the India Meteorological Department, Srinagar, said mild or moderate quakes have been recurring in the region in the past nearly three months, and experts were examining the causes behind these.

In Himachal, the tremors were felt prominently in Shimla, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu and Kangra districts.

Earlier, tremors of the magnitude of 4.5 were felt for some seconds in state July 13.