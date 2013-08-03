Justifying the move to keep political parties out of the ambit of the RTI Act on the ground that they are “voluntary” outfits of people, Law Minister Kapil Sibal on Friday said, “Political parties will not be able to function” smoothly if they are brought under the RTI, quite like the ace lawyer, “We will not be able to open our minds within our party.”

In fact, the proposed amendment, approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday, states that declaring political parties as public authorities and bringing them under the RTI Act would “hamper their smooth internal functioning since it will encourage political rivals to file RTI applications with malicious intentions.”

In other words, the political parties put pressure on the government to bring an amendment overruling the CIC order out of fear that they may use it against each other when the contest gets bitter.

The proposed amendment of the RTI Act will bring clarity to the definition of public authority so that it “shall not include any political party registered under the RPA”.

Thereby, they will be exempted from giving information to an RTI application. The amendment will be piloted by the DoPT along with the Law Ministry, in the coming Monsoon session, beginning on August 5.

The Law Minister maintained that if political parties are brought under the ambit of RTI, they may be flooded with applications seeking information about candidate selection, on internal mechanics - who dissented on which decision and other sensitive issues.

The full bench of the CIC, which is a quasi-judicial body, had held on June 3 that parties are public authorities and answerable to citizens under the RTI Act.

It had selectively picked out six national parties - Congress, BJP, CPM, CPI, NCP and BSP - on the ground that they have been substantially, though indirectly, funded by the Central government and have the character of public authority and they perform public functions.

Sibal said the CIC “premise” is “flawed” - “just because we are substantially funded, does not mean we are public authority”.

Asked why the government prefers to bring an amendment and not to go to court against the CIC order, Sibal said there was no time to lose as the CIC order has already come into effect.

“Since it is an urgent matter, the government has decided to move an amendment,” he said, which will certainly be passed unanimously.

However, Sibal said the government has the option of approaching the High Court which is the appellate authority on CIC.

On being asked why the political parties were exempted from declaring contributions below `20,000, Sibal refused to give a direct answer. Instead he said, the law was there to ensure no political parties flout the rules, strictly monitored by the Election Commission.