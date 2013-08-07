Pakistan denies attack, shadow over September talks

Express News Service By

The attack led by Pakistani forces that killed five Indian soldiers and injured another in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday comes at a time when newly-elected Pakistan

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made peace overtures and is likely to meet his Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in late September.

In an expected reaction, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said it “rejects the allegations carried by some sections of the Indian media of an attack across the LoC in the Poonch sector in which five Indian soldiers were claimed to have been killed”.

“These are baseless and unfounded allegations. Our military authorities have confirmed that there had been no exchange of fire that could have resulted in such an incident,” it said, expressing its commitment to the ceasefire agreement of 2003 as an important Confidence Building Measure that should be “respected in letter and spirit”.

Pakistan also “urged” the need for abiding by and strengthening existing military mechanisms to ensure that “such ill-founded reports that have the potential of vitiating the atmosphere, are avoided”.

“Pakistan is committed to a constructive, sustained and result-oriented process of engagement with India and looks forward to an early resumption of the dialogue process. It is important that both sides make serious efforts in maintaining the positive atmosphere and avoid negative propaganda,” the foreign ministry statement added.

The Poonch sector of the border state has witnessed a spurt in ceasefire violation and exchange of fire between the Indian and Pakistan forces since the beginning of 2012. Tuesday’s attack is the most serious since Nawaz Sharif was elected prime minister of Pakistan.