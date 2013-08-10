India and China will sit around a table for their first-ever dialogue on Central Asia, a key region for both the Asian giants considering its criticality to their energy needs, security and trade. Central Asia is part of a series of stand-alone talks on regions important to both nations, West Asia and Afghanistan, were discussed recently.

The Indian delegation at the discussions will be led by External Affairs Ministry’s (MEA) Joint Secretary (Eurasia) Ajay Bisaria, as well as the MEA Joint Secretary in charge of Energy Security Division Prabhat Kumar.

A key issue during this round of talks, to be hosted by the Chinese in Beijing on August 12 and 13, is energy security, which partly hinges on the resources that are available in plenty in the Central Asian region.

“We will be talking about our approaches in Central Asia, our energy policies and the role of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO),” said an official source.

While China is a member of the SCO, a Eurasian political-economic-military outfit which also has Russia, Kazakhstan, Krygyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as members, India is only an observer, like Pakistan.

China obviously is a much bigger player in the hydrocarbon sector in Central Asia and there have been times recently when Beijing stepped on India’s feet. Only last month, Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest nation, decided to exercise its right of first refusal and acquire ConocoPhillips’s 8.4 per cent stake in its biggest oil field, which ONGC Videsh had hoped to buy for about $5 billion. It’s expected that Kazakhstan will now sell this stake to China National Petroleum Corp, though the Kazakhs have not yet said anything officially about such a move. According to reports, Chinese companies now produce 30 per cent of Kazakhstan’s oil and are also the largest importer of gas from Turkmenistan.

Over the years, China has also build up a huge network of pipelines to transport fuel throughout the region, linking it to its own domestic network. It has even built appendages of those networks to smaller Central Asian countries who do not export oil, as a way to multiply its influence in the region.

China has also increased physical connectivity, with highways that allow for a straight drive from Bukhara to Beijing. For India, there is no direct physical linkage with Central Asia, which is one of the hurdles to intensifying ties. New Delhi has been keen to take forward the North-South corridor, which uses Iranian ports to link further inland to Central Asia — but progress is slow due to complicated technical and logistical issues.

India’s bid to join the SCO, in which China was once considered the most dominant member, was kick-started in June 2011 along with Pakistan’s. Russia is keen on India’s full membership in SCO, while China backs Pakistan’s admission.

Mindful of not annoying Russia with a more muscular bilateral military cooperation, SCO has been China’s main vehicle for security cooperation with Central Asian states, which is largely driven by Beijing’s fears over spread of Islamist terror organisations in Xinjiang. But, SCO also remains cobbled in regional rivalries, with most countries having bilateral disputes that hamper greater cooperation.

New Delhi’s interest in SCO has been largely focused on being active participant in its counter-terror mechanism, Regional Counter-Terrorism Structure.