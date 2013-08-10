The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the State Human Rights Commission of Gujarat to look into and act over a case wherein women in the Saurashtra region are forced to trek 5 km to fetch drinking water.

Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy had moved the apex human rights panel inviting its attention over this sensitive issue.

The drought stricken Dedan village near Amreli has been suffering from acute drinking water problem. The situation is so horrible that it turned the most eligible bachelors suddenly unfit for marriage.

Parents of to-be brides have called off engagements to at least four youths in this village. The reason is that the parents do not want their daughters to walk 5 km everyday just to fetch drinking water for their in-laws’ houses. This only shows how severe the water crisis has become in Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

Amreli is at the forefront in the battle for survival. The district received just 56 per cent of its average annual rainfall in the year 2012, as against 93 per cent in the year 2011.

He requested the NHRC to depute a team of officials to visit the spot and direct the State government to ensure drinking water to all the villagers throughout the year.