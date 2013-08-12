Several places in Uttarakhand received moderate to light rains on Monday following which various rivers are in spate in the state.

Chamoli, Dehradun, Almora, Champawat, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been receiving light to moderate rains since Sunday night, the state Disaster Management and Mitigation Centre (DMMC) said.

Chamoli received the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours at 75 mm, it said, adding that more rains are expected in the state as almost all the places are overcast.

The rains have led to a rise in the water level of various rivers in the state.

Sharda river at Tanakpur in Champawat crossed the danger level yesterday, after which movement of vehicles on the Sharda barrage was stopped, official sources said.

Also, the water level of Alaknanda in Rudraprayag and Chamoli rose yesterday, they added.

Further, in Uttarkashi, the flow of Indrawati turned towards the city last night, leading to a rise in the level of Baghirathi due to which some portions of a lodge was washed away, the sources said.

A house also collapsed in the Nauba area of Almora.

However, no one was injured, official sources said.

In Narayanbagar area of Chamoli, water entered several houses and 28 families had to be shifted to safer places.

Also, the mud released due to landslides has got accumulated on the Rishikesh-Badrinath and Rishikesh-Kedarnath national highways, causing disturbance in the movement of traffic on the roads.