TDP MP's antics draw ire of LS Deputy Speaker

Sivaprasad, dressed as Lord Krishna, creates a scene in the LS well.

Published: 13th August 2013 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2013 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

The conduct of Lok Sabha members came under criticism from the deputy speaker as the House was adjourned again on Monday without transacting any business.

What specifically drew the chair’s ire was the unique way of protest by a TDP MP, Naramalli Sivaprasad, who rushed to the well dressed in the garb of Lord Krishna wearing a crown and a garland and holding a flute and Sudarshan Chakra. He was demonstrating for the cause of Seemandhra. Members were amused as the MP from Chittoor (SC) in Rayalseema, played the part of Krishna to attract members’ attention to the Seemandhra cause. But the chair was not amused.

Deputy speaker Karia Munda told the House as it assembled for third time after repeated disruptions: “The conduct of several members in the House today, in showing banners and placards in the well of the House, shouting slogans; and one member dressed up dramatically and attempting to play flute in the well of the House was highly derogatory to the dignity of the House. I deprecate the conduct of the members in strongest possible terms and hope that there shall not be a recourse to such behaviour in future.”

However, the Lok Sabha went on to protest on different issues and the House was  adjourned for the third time. The only business transacted amidst the din in the Lower House was introduction of two bills _ RTI (amendment) Bill, 2013 and The Security Laws (amendment) Bill, 2013.

Earlier, there were heated exchanges of words between the Left and Congress members from Kerala, including Union minister K Suresh, over solar scam. The Left MPs had trooped to the well demanding action against Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

BJP members raised Robert Vadra’s alleged land deals and demanded action on the allegations levelled by IAS officer Ashok Khemka.

Before the House was adjourned for the day, finance minister P Chidambaram made a statement on the nation’s economy.

But he could not be heard amidst the din from the opposition benches.

