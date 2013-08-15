Following a High Court order, the CBI has registered a criminal case against Arunachal Pradesh Congress MLA Phurpa Tsering and others for alleged anomalies in land acquisition at Dirang and payment of compensation for the trans-Arunachal highway project.



CBI alleged criminality on part of the compensation board members for showing favour to some beneficiaries including Tsering, by preparing false, fabricated and highly-inflated valuation reports, misrepresenting facts for land including that of the MLA to be acquired for the two lane trans Arunachal Highway, sources said today.



The CBI report placed the approximate loss at Rs 2.15 crore due to over-valuation.



The CBI will interrogate seven other persons, including government officials and panchayat leaders of Dirang constituency in West Kameng district represented by Tsering, the sources said.



The Itanagar Bench of the Gauhati High Court, while disposing of two writ petitions on August 9 last year, had directed CB1 to enquire into the alleged irregularities by members of the Compensation Board, Dirang, and other persons including the MLA.



Following this, the CBI registered a case on September 29 last year.



The enquiry report was submitted on April 29 this year before the High Court, which had ordered that the CBI should take further action as directed by them.



The copy of the CBI report was forwarded to the Special Judge, Prevention of Corruption Act and West Sessions Division-cum-Additional District & Sessions Judge, Bomdila, for information and action on August 5.