Hope sank for the 13 sailors onboard the INS Sindhurakshak, as five charred bodies of their colleagues were recovered from the submarine on Friday. Rescue work was hampered by muddy water and fused hatches.

The hatches in the submarine are made to withstand immense pressure and breaking it open is turning out to be time-consuming. The quantum of heat resulting from the explosion of one or more of the 400 kg warheads within the submarine was so enormous that water inside the submarine in the compartment that opens from the main hatch in the conning tower was boiling till the afternoon of August 14. In fact the Navy divers were able to enter the submarine only after the water cooled down. This also wipes out any possibility of survivors on board the boat.

The task of the team engaged in searching the submarine and making it buoyant again has been rendered difficult as the Navy does not have expertise in salvage operations. Moreover, nobody in the Navy has expertise to handle such a situation, as no submarine has met with such a mishap in the past.

The Navy divers are literally groping in the dark as the water inside the submarine is full of silt and oil leaking from the engines. Although Chief of Naval Staff Admiral D K Joshi sounded optimistic about retaining the submarine, retired Navy officials are sceptical considering the extent of damage it has borne.