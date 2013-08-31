PM flays Opposition after BJP blitzkrieg on UPA policy

Santwana Bhattacharya By

The rupee may have been falling for weeks now, but an uncharacteristic burst of aggression from Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ensured that his stock as a Parliamentary warrior rose a few inches on Friday.

A sedate statement explaining the currency crisis turned into a heated sparring match in Rajya Sabha as the Prime Minister replied to Opposition taunts about his financial leadership in a tone of bottled-up anger.

It was specifically in response to Leader of Opposition Arun Jaitley’s remark about investors losing confidence in India that the PM displayed a rare glint of spark­ling steel in his usually dour armoury, reminding the House that creating a stable political climate to foster investment was a matter of “collective responsibility”.

Singh then lit into the BJP: “I wish the conduct of the principal Opposition party was consistent with letting the ruling party govern while performing its duties of criticising. Sadly, its record of the past nine years shows that it never reconciled itself to the fact it was voted out of power.”

After a brief interruption, Prime Minister Singh resumed in lines that revealed the extent of his hurt and anger. He said: “Have you ever heard, in a Parliamentary system, of a Prime Minister not being allowed to introduce members of his council, which is what the BJP did in 2004? Have you ever heard of members coming into the well of the House, shouting... The type of things that have been said….”

At this, all hell broke loose. Jaitley stood up and responded: “Have you ever heard of a government winning a vote of confidence after buying votes?” He had earlier taunted the PM for the dismal state of the economy and for refusing to accept it as a sign of governance failure, seeking instead to focus on external factors. “When a boy fails in class, his excuse is always that the entire class has failed,” Jaitley said.

Jaitley also batted away Singh’s suggestion of political responsibility resting on the Opposition.