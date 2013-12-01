Doctor Shot Dead in Patna

IANS By

A doctor was shot dead here by unidentified men, police said Sunday.



Rajnish Ranjan, 45, was killed late Saturday night near Bahadurpur High School when he was returning home after closing his clinic, a police official said.



Ranjan, originally a native of Ramgarh in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, was practicing in Patna for the last few years. He was staying with his family here.



Police have lodged a case and started investigations, though no arrests have been made so far.