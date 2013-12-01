ECoR Creates 60000 More berths, 16 Special Trains for Winter Rush

PTI By

To clear the huge waitlist of passengers during peak winter season, East Coast Railway has decided to run special trains to various destinations and created more than 60,000 additional berths.

Passengers can avail services of these special trains during the winter season in December and January to avoid the rush in regular long-distance trains, ECoR sources said.

Railways is running eight pairs of Special Trains from and through ECoR jurisdiction out of which four special trains (21 trips) are originating from East Coast Railway System.

These trains are - Bhubaneswar-New Delhi super fast Express, Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur Superfast, Visakhapatnam-Tata via Keonjhar, Puri-Sealdah and Visakhapatnam-Kollam Super fast Express.

Apart from this, more berths have been created in special trains passing through ECoR jurisdiction to facilitate passengers between Hatia and Yesvantpur via Sambalpur, Kamakhya-Yesvantpur and Kamakhya-Chennai.

02815 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 8:10 AM every Sunday between December 8 and 29 and will arrive at New Delhi at 6:05 AM every Monday.

In the return direction, 02816 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special train will leave New Delhi at 1:00 PM every Monday between December 9 and 30, and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 11:05 AM every Tuesday, sources said.

02845 Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur Special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 7:45 AM on every Wednesday between December 4 and 25 and will arrive at Yesvantpur at 12:10 AM on every Thursday.

In the return direction, 02846 Yesvantpur-Bhubaneswar Special train will leave Yesvantpur at 11:30 PM every Thursday between December 5 and 26 and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 3:30 AM every Saturday.

08516 Visakhapatnam-Tata Special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5:45 PM every Sunday between December 8 and 28 and arrive in Tata at 10:45 AM the next day. In the return direction, 08515 Tata-Visakhapatnam Special will leave Tata at 1:00 PM every Monday between December 9 and 30 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 4:40 AM the following day.

03101/03102 Sealdah-Puri-Sealdah weekly Special train will leave Sealdah at 12:35 PM every Sunday from December 22 to 29 and arrive in Puri at 10:00 PM the same day. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 11:45 PM every Sunday from December 22 to 29 and arrive in Sealdah at 9:20 AM on the following day.

08637 Hatia-Yesvantpur special train will leave Hatia at 6:15 PM every Saturday between December 7 and January 25 and arrive in Yesvantpur at 5:00 AM every Monday. In the return direction, 08638 Yesvantpur-Hatia special train will leave Yesvantpur at 12:30 AM every Tuesday (Monday midnight) between December 10 and January 28 and arrive in Hatia at 1:30 PM every Wednesday.

Similarly, 08567 Visakhapatnam-Kollam special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 11:30 PM every Sunday between today and January 26 and will arrive in Kollam at 4:15 AM on Tuesday.

In the return direction, 08568 Kollam-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Kollam at 6:45 AM every Tuesday between December 3 and January 28 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 12:15 PM every Wednesday, ECoR sources said.

02552 Kamakhya-Yesvantpur Special train will leave Kamakhya at 2:00 PM every Wednesday between December 4 and January 29 and arrive in Yesvantpur at 6:30 PM every Friday.

In the return direction, 02551 Yesvantpur-Kamakhya Special train will leave Yesvantpur at 8:30 AM every Saturday between December 7 and February 1, 2014 and will arrive in Kamakhya at 1:30 PM every Monday.

02508 Kamakhya-Chennai Central Special train will leave Kamakhya at 2:00 PM every Monday between December 2 to January 27 and arrive at Chennai Central at 2:55 PM every Wednesday.

In return direction, 02507 Chennai Central-Kamakhya Special train will leave Chennai Central at 11:00 AM every Thursday between December 5 and January 30 and arrive in Kamakhya at 12:30 PM on every Saturday.