Indian National Lokdal's (INLD) students wing Indian National Students' Organisation (INSO) has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records by filling in over ten thousand organ donation forms within eight hours.

INSO organised a "Students Mahasammelan" at the Chhotu Ram Stadium here today to register students' willingness to donate their organs.

Guinness Book of World Records' country manager Nikhil Sukla presented a certificate to INSO president Digvijay Chautala and INLD leader Dushyant Singh for the new record.

Chautala said as many as 10,450 INSO workers had made the record by filling in the organ donation forms.

Earlier, the record was on the name of Desai University of Gujarat whose 4,135 students had filled in the forms for the social cause, he added.

Addressing the gathering, INLD leader and MLA Abhay Chautala called upon the people to oust the Congress from power at the Centre as well as in the state.

The MLA announced that students' fees would be slashed by 25 per cent, donation system would be removed, 40 per cent jobs in private sector would be reserved for youths of Haryana, students' union polls would be resumed, and free scooty would be distributed among girl students if the INLD comes to power in the next assembly polls.