Re-Polling at Six Places in MP Tomorrow

The Election Commission has directed to conduct re-polling tomorrow at six polling booths in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections were held last Monday, official sources said today.

Following reports of voting irregularities and other complaints, the Commission ordered re-polling to be conducted at six polling stations in five constituencies.

The re-polling will be held between 8 AM and 5 PM.

The polling booths where re-polling will be held are: 182-Chaurai and 189-Ikmili in Lahar constituency in Bhind district, booth number 14-Bahrara in Sumawali seat in Morena district, booth number 151-Baikunthpur in Sirmour constituency in Rewa district, booth number 145-Barauda at Panagar constituency in Jabalpur district and booth number 100-Ujjain Dushera Maidan in Ujjain South seat in Ujjain district, sources said.

According to the officials, an incident of booth capturing had taken place at Sumawali, while EVMs had been allegedly damaged by some anti-social elements in Lahar.

In Panagar and Sirmour, the polling officers kept pressing wrong buttons resulting in votes not getting registered, while in Ujjain the presiding officer had forgotten to clear the mock poll votes which resulted in the votes getting added in the final tally, they said.