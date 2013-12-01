Home Nation

Re-Polling at Six Places in MP Tomorrow

Published: 01st December 2013 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2013 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

The Election Commission has directed to conduct re-polling tomorrow at six polling booths in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections were held last Monday, official sources said today.            

Following reports of voting irregularities and other complaints, the Commission ordered re-polling to be conducted at six polling stations in five constituencies.         

The re-polling will be held between 8 AM and 5 PM.   

The polling booths where re-polling will be held are: 182-Chaurai and 189-Ikmili in Lahar constituency in Bhind district, booth number 14-Bahrara in Sumawali seat in Morena district, booth number 151-Baikunthpur in Sirmour constituency in Rewa district, booth number 145-Barauda at Panagar constituency in Jabalpur district and booth number 100-Ujjain Dushera Maidan in Ujjain South seat in Ujjain district, sources said.           

According to the officials, an incident of booth capturing had taken place at Sumawali, while EVMs had been allegedly damaged by some anti-social elements in Lahar.     

In Panagar and Sirmour, the polling officers kept pressing wrong buttons resulting in votes not getting registered, while in Ujjain the presiding officer had forgotten to clear the mock poll votes which resulted in the votes getting added in the final tally, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp