Body of Missing Congress Leader Recovered

The body of missing local Congress leader Ram Charan Ray has been recovered from the bank of Aie River after the alleged killer led the police to it, in Assam's Chirang district, police sources said Monday.

A man, Ulen Kujur, who was arrested after the Congress leader, a resident of Dabil, who went missing since November 26 after a religious ceremony at Tengaigaon in Bongaigaon district, led the police to the body last evening, the sources said.

Kujur reportedly confessed that he along with his wife, Pramila, had killed Ray for allegedly practising witchcraft, they said.

Ray's family filed an FIR on November 28.