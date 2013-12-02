Coming to the aid of a woman, who was in a live-in relationship with a married man, a local court in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh has decided that all the three persons involved in the matter will be staying amicably under the same roof.

Basant Mahoolal, who is a lineman in the electricity department, was in a live-in relationship with a woman for the last ten years. The couple was staying together in Mahoolal’s house. The only problem was that Mahoolal was married and his wife was also staying in the same house. After efforts by Mahoolal’s wife to dislodge the ‘outsider’ failed, she lodged a complaint with the police against the relationship. After an investigation, the court issued notice to the lineman and his partner.

Mahoolal and his live-in partner, while presenting themselves before the court, submitted they had not done anything sinful and said they had no problem in all the three persons co-existing.

Taking a considerate view, Gangacharam Dubey, who decided the case in the National Lok Adalat held on Friday, said all the three people in the case would stay in the same three-room house of Mahoolal. As per the direction, Mahoolal will occupy the middle room and will be flanked by the two women staying in the adjoining rooms. According to locals, the trio was satisfied with the judgment.