Seemandhra Congress Ministers Come to Terms With Defeat

Seemandhra Congress ministers in the UPA Government are a dejected lot now, resigned to their fate and with no more strength to fight the party’s top brass move to create Telangana by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh.

They have almost come to the conclusion that they won’t be able to stop the Centre from enacting a law in this regard in the Winter Session of Parliament.

However, their only hope is with President Pranab Mukherjee, who could keep the process of creation of the new state from completion.

Now their only chance of surviving the 2014 election is a delay in the creation of Telangana and praying that the next government at the Centre does not carry on with the present UPA Government’s policy. Interestingly, Pranab is said to be opposed to the partition of Andhra Pradesh from his UPA-I days as Defence Minister.

He had even pulled up Congress leaders from Telangana for raking the issue on a number of occasions. Incidentally, the decision to initiate the process of creation of separate Telangana state was taken on December 9, 2009, in the absence of Pranab Mukherjee and consequently, the decision had to be altered later.

Seemandhra ministers are of the opinion that the recent CWC resolution was passed in favour of creation of Telangana since Pranab is out of political arena. Though Seemandhra ministers are not expecting the President to return the AP Reorganisation Bill, 2013 to the Council of Ministers, they are hoping that he may sit on the file without giving any priority to the Bill. There is no time limit for the President to act on such bills and can take his own time in clearing the file. One senior minister from Seemandhra is planning to seek appointment with Pranab once the bill is sent to Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Manmohan Singh.

“We are hoping that the president may not rush through the bill during the fag end of the election year,” said a minister. Rumours that the AP Reorganisation Bill may not be passed in the Winter Session have come as a breather for Seemandhra ministers. After the meeting of the Congress core group, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath reportedly wondered if the Telangana Bill would be passed in the session.