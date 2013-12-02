Home Nation

Seemandhra Congress Ministers Come to Terms With Defeat

Seemandhra Congress ministers in the UPA Government are a dejected lot now, resigned to their fate and with no more strength to fight the party’s top brass move to create Telangana by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 02nd December 2013 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2013 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Seemandhra Congress ministers in the UPA Government are a dejected lot now, resigned to their fate and with no more strength to fight the party’s top brass move to create Telangana by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh.

They have almost come to the conclusion that they won’t be able to stop the Centre from enacting a law in this regard in the Winter Session of Parliament.

However, their only hope is with President Pranab Mukherjee, who could keep the process of creation of the new state from completion.

Now their only chance of surviving the 2014 election is a delay in the creation of Telangana and praying that the next government at the Centre does not carry on with the present UPA Government’s policy. Interestingly, Pranab is said to be opposed to the partition of Andhra Pradesh from his UPA-I days as Defence Minister.

He had even pulled up Congress leaders from Telangana for raking the issue on a number of occasions. Incidentally, the decision to initiate the process of creation of separate Telangana state was taken on December 9, 2009, in the absence of Pranab Mukherjee and consequently, the decision had to be altered later.

Seemandhra ministers are of the opinion that the recent CWC resolution was passed in favour of creation of Telangana since Pranab is out of political arena. Though Seemandhra ministers are not expecting the President to return the AP Reorganisation Bill, 2013 to the Council of Ministers, they are hoping that he may sit on the file without giving any priority to the Bill. There is no time limit for the President to act on such bills and can take his own time in clearing the file. One senior minister from Seemandhra is planning to seek appointment with Pranab once the bill is sent to Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Manmohan Singh.

“We are hoping that the president may not rush through the bill during the fag end of the election year,” said a minister. Rumours that the AP Reorganisation Bill may not be passed in the Winter Session  have come as a breather for Seemandhra ministers. After the meeting of the Congress core group, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath reportedly wondered if the Telangana Bill would be passed in the session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp