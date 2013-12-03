TDP MPs Arrested for Protest at PM's Residence

IANS By

MPs belonging to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were arrested by police Tuesday as they staged a protest outside Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence in the national capital.

Alleging that their party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was denied an appointment with the prime minister, the MPs gathered outside the residence and raised slogans.

Police arrested the MPs and forcibly removed them from there. The MPs claimed that they were trying to seek an appointment for last four days to demand justice to Andhra Pradesh in sharing of Krishna river water.

One of the MPs Sujana Chowdhary told reporters that the prime minister was neglecting the injustice caused to the state with the recent verdict of Brijesh Kumar tribunal over Krishna waters.

Those arrested include N. Nageswara Rao, Sudha Rani, N. Kishtappa, Devender Goud and C. M. Ramesh.

Naidu, who is already in Delhi, Monday met President Pranab Mukherjee and sought scrapping of the tribunal and constitution of a new one.

The former chief minister said grave injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh, a lower riparian State with the tribunal's verdict depriving water to 35 lakh acres. He alleged that this would turn large parts of the state into a desert.