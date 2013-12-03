TMC Threatens To Stall Bill on Indo-Bangla LBA

PTI By

Trinamool Congress today decided to strongly oppose any plan to introduce a constitutional amendment bill on India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement during the winter session of parliament.

"TMC had earlier stalled introduction of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Any attempt to introduce the Bill in the winter session will meet the same fate," a party MP told PTI after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting here with her party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members ahead of the session starting on Thursday.

"TMC has reservations and wanted wider consultations because the issue involves giving large tracts of land from India to the neighbouring country," the MP said.

Referring to TMC's non-participation at the all-party meeting in New Delhi convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath yesterday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien told PTI that "we see little point attending rituals being conducted by a beleaguered government in Delhi. That is why, the party decided not to attend Monday's all-party meet".

The Land Boundary Agreement envisages exchange of 161 enclaves adversely held by India and Bangladesh in each other's territories and alterations of boundaries between the two countries at some places.

On what would be the party's stand in Parliament on the Centre's plan to bring the controversial Communal Violence Bill back in the House, O'Brien said "our party chairperson has articulated the party's position in a recent Facebook post on the issue".

Last week, Banerjee had criticised the Centre for reviving the Communal Violence Bill, alleging it would impinge upon the state governments' domain of maintenance of law and order.

O' Brien, who is the chief whip of TMC's parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha, said the party has been consistently demanding debt restructuring and this would a major issue which would be taken up both inside and outside parliament.

"We believe and are confident that many Chief Ministers shall also oppose this Bill," he said.

In an earlier Facebook post, Banerjee had said it was indeed difficult to accept the present proposal of giving away land to Bangladesh without the state government's agreement.

"In the Land Boundary Agreement, the state government had mentioned to National Security Advisor and previous and present Ministers of External Affairs, the need for obtaining consent from the people residing in the areas that are to be transferred...West Bengal will get only about 7,000 acres but will have to cede nearly 17,000 acres to Bangladesh," she had said.

Trinamool Congress has 19 Lok Sabha and nine Rajya Sabha members.