Over 400 detonator sticks along with fuse wire were recovered from a person travelling by train at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati today, railway police sources said.

The detonators with 50 metres wire were seized from the person identified as Malu Sethi from Odisha, the sources said adding the consignment was probably meant for terrorist activities in Tinsukia district in upper Assam.

Sethi has been taken into custody and interrogated, they added.