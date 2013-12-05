An FIR has been lodged against controversial Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen for allegedly hurting religious sentiments following a complaint by a prominet Muslim cleric in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

The case was lodged last night at Kotwali police station by Hasan Raza Khan Noori Miyan, son of the 'sajjadanasheen' of Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat Maulana Subhan Raza Khan Subhani Miyan, who objected to certain tweets by Nasreen against clerics on November 6, police sources said here today.

In the complaint, it was alleged that with her remarks against clerics on Twitter the writer had hurt the feelings of the Muslim community.

Earlier, during a meeting last evening, Noori Miyan said a fatwa is issued in the light of Hadees and Quran. It was demanded that the passport of the writer should be seized and she should be arrested.