Over 55 Family Courts Set up in Several Districts of UP

More than 55 family courts have been set up in several parts of western Uttar Pradesh in an effort to bring quick justice in cases related to family, marriage and other such issues.

These courts were set up yesterday in Baghpat, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur, Hathras, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Lakhimpur khiri, Lalipur, Barababki, Balrampur, Farukhabad, Ferozabad, Ghaziabad besides Muzaffarnagar, among others.

The Allahabad High Court has nominated judges to these courts, official sources said.

Additional District Judge R P Singh has been nominated for the Muzaffarnagar court, while Rajender Babu for Baghpat court, Ram Chander for Bijnor, Upender Kumar in Bulandshahr and Govind Balla in Ghaziabad.