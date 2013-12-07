Jammu and Kashmir Announces 5 Days' State Mourning on Mandela's Death

PTI By

Jammu and Kashmir government today announced five days of state mourning' as a mark of respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela, who passed away on Thursday night.

"As a mark of respect to Dr Nelson R Mandela the state government has decided to observe state mourning which started yesterday (December 6) till December 10," an official spokesman said here.

The national flag and the state flag will fly half-mast on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment during this period, he added.