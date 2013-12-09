Home Nation

Congress-JMM Should Have 50:50 Seat Sharing Agreement

Published: 09th December 2013

By PTI

The JMM East Singhbhum district committee president Ramesh Hansdah today demanded that the seat adjustment between the Congress and JMM should not be less than 50:50.      

Addressing a press conference Hansdah said the district committee would press for the 50:50 seat sharing formula in the next election.      

We will pass a resolution in this connection at our party’s executive committee meeting soon and apprise the Jharkhand Chief Minister-cum-JMM leader, Hemant Soren, he said.      

The East Singhbhum district JMM president said there was no question of JMM leaving Jamshedpur parliamentary seat which it had won four times in the past and have strong base.      

 Moreover, Soren-led coalition government in the state was being appreciated by people section across as he made all possible effort to address the aspiration of the downtrodden and poorer section of the society during short stint of five months, he said.     

Soren had implemented Rs 10 each dhoti and saree for families living below poverty line, pension scheme for old age people, direct employment to sportspersons winning accolade for the state and country, employment to the acid-attacked girl, announced Rs 10 lakh to each panchayats and employment to the family members of those killed in Gua police firing for separate statehood cause, he claimed.

