Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh said here today that he was disappointed with results of the recently concluded Assembly elections held in four states.

"Congress has the resilience to bounce back and we shall," the Congress General Secretary said in a tweet.

Congratulating Raman Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje, Digvijay said it was their victory and they should not allow anyone else to take the credit.

He also congratulated Arvind Kejriwal who had the courage to get into electoral politics and succeed.

"Politics is not all that bad," he said, adding that, he would like to suggest to all those who sit and criticise politicians to come out and get into the electoral politics and join a party which appeals to them.