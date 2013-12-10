14 Killed as Overloaded Van Plunges into Gorge in U'khand

PTI By

Fourteen people were killed and four others were critcally injured when an overloaded pickup van plunged into a gorge in Munsyari area of Pithoragarh district in the hill-state.

In the accident occurred near Gir village, 12 people were killed on the spot while two others died on way to hospital, police said.

The pickup van was overloaded and the driver lost control over the wheels at a steep curve following which the vehicle rolled down into a 200-metre gorge, police said.

The four injured have been admitted to hospital.