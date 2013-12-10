Three weeks after the brutal attack on a woman bank official at an unguarded ATM kiosk here, the assailant was still on the run even as police said they were making "all efforts" to nab him.

"We are making all efforts, but still no arrest has been made in the ATM attack case. However, we have identified the assailant through CCTV footage," Bangalore Police Commissioner Raghavendra Auradkar told reporters here.

On November 19, a 38-year-old officer with Corporation Bank was attacked with a machete inside the ATM kiosk with the gory act caught on cctv footage sparking a national outrage.

Police, on November 20, had picked up a person from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh for questioning after they recovered the mobile phone, which the assailant had sold to him. The phone was snatched from the woman by the attacker who hit her repeatedly with the machete leaving her in a pool of blood for nearly three hours before she was hospitalised.

Bangalore police have formed squads to nab the assailant and are in touch with their counterparts in neighbouring states also to crack the case.

Police have announced Rs one lakh cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the assailant.